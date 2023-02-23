Real Estate Credit Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:RECI opened at GBX 139.28 ($1.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £319.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 156.50 ($1.88). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.21.

Featured Articles

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

