Real Estate Credit Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of LON:RECI opened at GBX 139.28 ($1.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £319.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 156.50 ($1.88). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.21.
Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile
