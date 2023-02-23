Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lumentum (LITE)

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Lumentum was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

2/10/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $65.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Lumentum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Lumentum had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

1/18/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Lumentum had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 41,659 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

