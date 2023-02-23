ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.57 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $8,085.76 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00394460 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00029094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014076 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000825 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017263 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004139 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

