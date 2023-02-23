Regional REIT Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1.65 (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Regional REIT Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON RGL opened at GBX 61.80 ($0.74) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 59.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £318.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 762.50 and a beta of 0.78. Regional REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 55 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 89.20 ($1.07).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

About Regional REIT

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

