Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RGA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.89.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.39. The company had a trading volume of 336,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,871. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $97.61 and a 1-year high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

