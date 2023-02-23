Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 650,900 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 489,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 650,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $112,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

NYSE:MCD opened at $268.64 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $196.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

