Reviewing Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF)

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) and Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackstone and Dundee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone $8.52 billion 7.50 $1.75 billion $2.37 38.41 Dundee $14.72 million 5.63 -$74.22 million ($0.25) -3.89

Blackstone has higher revenue and earnings than Dundee. Dundee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone 20.52% 18.89% 9.15% Dundee N/A -9.53% -6.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Blackstone and Dundee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Blackstone and Dundee, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone 1 6 9 0 2.50 Dundee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blackstone currently has a consensus target price of $112.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.42%. Given Blackstone’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Blackstone is more favorable than Dundee.

Volatility and Risk

Blackstone has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dundee has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.4% of Blackstone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Dundee shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blackstone beats Dundee on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc. engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners. The Real Estate segment includes management of core real estate funds and non-exchange traded real estate investment trusts. The Hedge Fund Solutions segment consists of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, which manages hedge funds and includes Indian-focused and Asian-focused closed-end mutual funds. The Credit segment includes GSO Capital Partners LP, which manages credit-oriented funds. The company was founded by Stephen Allen Schwarzman in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Dundee

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

