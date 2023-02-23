Reviewing CONMED (CNMD) and Its Competitors

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CONMED to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

CONMED has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED’s competitors have a beta of 12.73, indicating that their average stock price is 1,173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CONMED pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. CONMED pays out -28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out -357.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CONMED lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.05 billion -$80.58 million -33.51 CONMED Competitors $1.02 billion $120.56 million 5.03

This table compares CONMED and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CONMED has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -7.71% 11.47% 4.06% CONMED Competitors -677.84% -43.33% -24.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for CONMED and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A CONMED Competitors 104 614 1714 79 2.70

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 80.96%. Given CONMED’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CONMED has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CONMED competitors beat CONMED on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

