Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16,504.58

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $16,504.58 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00043942 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00021945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00216457 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,964.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

