Rocket Pool ETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $361.98 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $361.98 million and $9.21 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for $1,787.29 or 0.07318841 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 202,529 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,766.0763515 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $8,495,973.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

