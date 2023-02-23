Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.50.

RY stock opened at $100.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $96.48. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $83.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 190,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

