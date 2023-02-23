Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 331,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ryerson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Ryerson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $303,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $233,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 65.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 96.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

