SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRFGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SalMar ASA from 362.00 to 339.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.00.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

Shares of SALRF stock opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA engages in processing and trading of all types of fish and shellfish and other related financial activities. It operates through the following segments: Fish Farming Central Norway, Fish Farming Northern Norway, Sales and Industry, and Icelandic Salmon. The Fish Farming Central Norway segment controls 68 marine-phase production licenses, and operates several research and development licenses in collaboration with other companies.

