Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sapiens International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sapiens International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251,831 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 132,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after purchasing an additional 96,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 16.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 89,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 88,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.