Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sapiens International updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Sapiens International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.19. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sapiens International Company Profile
Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.