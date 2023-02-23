Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €75.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €75.00 ($79.79) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($54.79) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($84.04) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Scout24 Price Performance

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €51.40 ($54.68) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. Scout24 has a one year low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a one year high of €62.42 ($66.40).

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

