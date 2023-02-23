Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) CTO Glen C. Macdonald Sells 25,927 Shares

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) CTO Glen C. Macdonald sold 25,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $15,296.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 282,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,968.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sesen Bio Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ SESN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 312,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,204. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $119.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sesen Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 7,932.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 108.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sesen Bio in a research report on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

