Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shiseido Price Performance
SSDOY opened at $44.93 on Thursday. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89.
About Shiseido
