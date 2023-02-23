Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shiseido Price Performance

SSDOY opened at $44.93 on Thursday. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

