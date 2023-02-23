ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSTI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
SSTI opened at $35.47 on Thursday. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $432.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44.
ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
