ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $38.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSTI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

ShotSpotter Stock Performance

SSTI opened at $35.47 on Thursday. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $432.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShotSpotter

About ShotSpotter

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter during the third quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 92.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

