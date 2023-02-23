Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Silgan has increased its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Silgan has a dividend payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silgan to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLGN opened at $53.20 on Thursday. Silgan has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

SLGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.78.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,128,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Silgan by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 868,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Silgan by 1,925.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silgan by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after purchasing an additional 436,243 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,491,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.