SingularityNET Trading Down 0.6% This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001677 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $483.45 million and $111.67 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00043955 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00216764 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,947.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002656 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,204,121,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.4201299 USD and is up 5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $130,799,403.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.