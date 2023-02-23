Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $81.97

Shares of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.97 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 86.70 ($1.04). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 84.60 ($1.02), with a volume of 1,450,973 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 123 ($1.48) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £994.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 79.48.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 25,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £21,250 ($25,590.08). In related news, insider Alistair Marks sold 1,000,000 shares of Sirius Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.02), for a total value of £850,000 ($1,023,603.08). Also, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £21,250 ($25,590.08). Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

