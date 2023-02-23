Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €95.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been given a €95.00 ($101.06) price objective by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target indicates a potential downside of 19.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on Sixt in a report on Monday. Metzler set a €140.00 ($148.94) price objective on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €150.00 ($159.57) price objective on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €117.60 ($125.11) on Thursday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €79.90 ($85.00) and a fifty-two week high of €149.40 ($158.94). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €102.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is €98.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.05.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

