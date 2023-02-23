SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMBK. Piper Sandler cut SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Hovde Group cut SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. SmartFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50.

SmartFinancial Increases Dividend

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.29 million. Research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 12.55%.

Insider Transactions at SmartFinancial

In other SmartFinancial news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,897.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,364. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 221,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 50,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

(Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.