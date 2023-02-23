SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Trading Down 8.3%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.66. 203,692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 862,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SmartRent to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

SmartRent Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $507.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

SmartRent Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

