Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.10.

Trading Down 0.4 %

Snowflake stock opened at $150.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.79 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $276.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.93 and a 200-day moving average of $158.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 131.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 205.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Company Profile



Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.



