Songbird One Day Trading Volume Tops $630,289.88 (SGB)

Songbird (SGB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, Songbird has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Songbird has a market capitalization of $100.97 million and $630,289.88 worth of Songbird was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Songbird token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.
Songbird Profile
Songbird’s genesis date was September 16th, 2021. Songbird’s total supply is 16,089,041,096 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,988,725,826 tokens. The official message board for Songbird is flare.xyz/blog. The official website for Songbird is flare.xyz. Songbird’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Songbird is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Songbird Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Songbird directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Songbird should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Songbird using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
