Sourceless Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $150.90 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $150.90 million and $9.98 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00032515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00043593 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00021937 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.67 or 0.00216846 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,829.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00718514 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $21.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

