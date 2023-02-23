SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.40

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $1.28. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 7,495 shares changing hands.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPAR Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SPAR Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in SPAR Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPAR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

