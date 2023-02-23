Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

NYSE LOV opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.32. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,931,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 226,701 shares of company stock worth $171,513 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spark Networks stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spark Networks SE ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,102 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 11.66% of Spark Networks worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

