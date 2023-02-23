Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Stock Performance
NYSE LOV opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.32. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at Spark Networks
In other Spark Networks news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 150,000 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,931,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 226,701 shares of company stock worth $171,513 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Spark Networks
Spark Networks SE operates as a social dating platform for meaningful relationships. Its premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, and JSwipe, among others. It operates through the following segments: Zoosk and Spark. The company was founded on April 5, 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
