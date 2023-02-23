Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $235.03

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.03 ($2.83) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($2.96). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 245 ($2.95), with a volume of 414,476 shares trading hands.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £992.09 million, a PE ratio of 12,350.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 228.78.

About Spire Healthcare Group

(Get Rating)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.