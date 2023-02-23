SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.55 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SPX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of SPXC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.33. The company had a trading volume of 208,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,438. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

