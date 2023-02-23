SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. SPX Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.55 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com raised SPX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
Shares of SPXC traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.33. The company had a trading volume of 208,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,438. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
