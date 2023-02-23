SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.40. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,055 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

