Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Price Performance

Stantec stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. Stantec has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

About Stantec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.