Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.60.
Several research firms have issued reports on STN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Stantec stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. Stantec has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.95.
Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
