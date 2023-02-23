Stantec (NYSE:STN) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.
STN stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. Stantec has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.95.
Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
