Stantec (NYSE:STN) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Stantec Stock Down 1.1 %

STN stock opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. Stantec has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Stantec

Stantec Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

