STASIS EURO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $287,582.51 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $130.75 million and $287,582.51 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00004385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

