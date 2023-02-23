Steel Dynamics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.85. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $11.61 per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STLD. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $120.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.59. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

