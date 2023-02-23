Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of SYBT opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average is $67.89. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $50.83 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYBT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $64,679.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $208,173.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $64,679.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $208,173.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Schutte bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,975 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 2,486 shares of company stock valued at $157,905 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

