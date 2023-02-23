Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $58.76 on Thursday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $50.83 and a 1-year high of $78.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of research analysts have commented on SYBT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $49,725.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,867.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Schutte purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $49,725.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at $167,867.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,486 shares of company stock worth $157,905. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,245,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,789,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,623,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,815,000 after buying an additional 93,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,014,000 after buying an additional 59,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

See Also

