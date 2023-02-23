StockNews.com Downgrades Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Hold

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALRM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.
Alarm.com Price Performance
Alarm.com stock opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.82.
Insider Transactions at Alarm.com
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 116.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alarm.com
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
Further Reading
