Strategic Education, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

Strategic Education has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Strategic Education has a payout ratio of 60.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.22.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.68 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 484,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $14,494,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 105,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after acquiring an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 91,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

