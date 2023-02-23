Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAUHY. Citigroup assumed coverage on Straumann in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Straumann from CHF 153 to CHF 147 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Straumann currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.20.

Straumann Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SAUHY opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.46. Straumann has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

