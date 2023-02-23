Streakk Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.39 Billion (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can now be purchased for about $238.58 or 0.00998582 BTC on popular exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $208,794.41 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 235.19346059 USD and is down -2.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $410,488.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

