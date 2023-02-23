Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 108.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE RGR opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $991.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $149.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 28.16%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Kevin B. Sr Reid, Sr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

