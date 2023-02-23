Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Summit Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of SMLP opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.42. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $24.88.
Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Midstream Partners
In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $28,113.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.
Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile
Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.
