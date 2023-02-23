Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP) to Release Earnings on Friday

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SMLP opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.42. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Midstream Partners

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $28,113.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,926.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $3,970,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 119.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 232,509 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 296,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 191,440 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 356,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the period. 45.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMLP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.