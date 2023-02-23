Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.58

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.58 and traded as low as C$2.33. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of C$9.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.81.

Synex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

