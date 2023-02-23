Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $289.30 million, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 426.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 788,667 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at about $3,390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at about $2,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 420.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 275,704 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1,766.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 263,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

