Tellor Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $47.41 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $20.06 or 0.00083591 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $47.41 million and $21.91 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00425550 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,766.86 or 0.28189173 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.
About Tellor
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,363,693 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.
Tellor Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
