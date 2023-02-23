Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TX. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. HSBC boosted their price target on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Ternium from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.71.

NYSE TX opened at $40.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.55. Ternium has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Ternium by 137.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ternium by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 167,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Channing Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Ternium by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 68,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

