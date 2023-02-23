Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) CFO Sells $4,647,529.35 in Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Textron Trading Up 0.1 %
TXT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $73.74. 1,060,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,390. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.90. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Textron Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Textron by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Textron by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.
Textron Company Profile
Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Textron (TXT)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.