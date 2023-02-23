Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) CFO Sells $4,647,529.35 in Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Textron Trading Up 0.1 %

TXT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $73.74. 1,060,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,390. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.90. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Textron by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Textron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Textron by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.