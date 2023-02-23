The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Insider Acquires £20,001 in Stock

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) insider Elisabeth Stheeman purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.16) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001 ($24,085.98).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:EDIN opened at GBX 674 ($8.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 658.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 619.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Get The Edinburgh Investment Trust alerts:

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 3,170.73%.

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

